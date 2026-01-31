Why is Sweden's crime rate soaring?

What's the impact of stroke on patient and family?

It is a sudden loss of blood flow to part of the brain causing damage of brain tissue. Strokes carry a high risk of death and survivors can experience loss of vision and speech, paralysis and confusion. Often characterised as older people's condition. Now due to factors such as stress, obesity and diabetes young people are at risk. So, to what extent are young people impacted by strokes? Joining Enda Brady is a stroke survivor, Joe Borges who said '' I don't necessarily see it as a negative thing because it helped me become the person I think I truly was meant to be, either one of two ways, you can give up and you just say you know, this is a horrible thing - or you can embrace it and try to change for the better, and not just for myself but for others out there''. Also with us in this discussion: Dr Krishnaraj Rathod, Interventional Cardiology Consultant, Dr Khaled Sadek, UK Doctor at the Arista Medical Clinic in London and Julia Ajayi, a Partner of a Stroke Survivor.