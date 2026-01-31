Roundtable
What do Europeans really think of Donald Trump?
In a few weeks time, Donald Trump could become US President for the second time. During his last stint in office, Trump made few friends in Europe. Could it be different this time around? Guests: Adam Boulton Journalist and Broadcaster Elisabeth Braw Senior Fellow at the Atlantic Council Nabila Ramdani French journalist... Read More
Irish election 2024: Who will lead the nation?
Next week’s vote in Ireland has been called “the election of a lifetime” by Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald. She says it’s a chance to form a government without Fine Gael or Fianna Fail, the two parties who have dominated Irish politics for a century. Joining Enda Brady on this panel: Frances Fitzgerald, Former Deputy Prime Minister in Ireland and Former Member of the European Parliament from Ireland, Jonathan Healy, Irish Broadcaster and Deirdre Heenan, Professor of Social Policy at the Ulster University. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and Presented by Enda Brady , it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:00 GMT on TRT World.
COP29: Will it have an impact?
Our planet is getting hotter, sea levels are rising, and major weather events are becoming more common. Smaller and poorer nations are in the most danger - but with the big polluters sitting this conference out - can their voices be heard, and can they get the help they need? Joining our presenter Enda Brady on this panel: Gaurav Sharma, Energy Analyst, Christopher Caldwell , CEO of United Renewables and Ruth Townend, Senior research Fellow at Chatham House Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and Presented by Enda Brady , it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:00 GMT on TRT World.
Who is to blame for Spain's flood crisis?
Mud thrown at the King, shouts of ‘murderer’ leveled at the Prime Minister. Spain’s already fragile trust in its government has deteriorated further as the clean up continues from its deadliest natural disaster in decades. How quickly can the country recover? And can they ever rely on their politicians again? Joining presenter Enda Brady is Rafa Turegano, local resident and clean-up volunteer, Dr Pablo Calderon Martinez, Associate Professor in Politics & International Relations, and Glada Lahn, Senior Research Fellow at Chatham House. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and Presented by Enda Brady , it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:00 GMT on TRT World.
Will Trump’s victory spark a global trade war?
During his campaign, President-elect Donald Trump said Europe would ‘pay a big price’ for not buying enough American exports. He’s threatened to impose blanket tariffs on European goods, pushing up prices. How would European leaders respond to tariff increases? #trump #trade #tariffs #usa Joining presenter Enda Brady is Morris Reid, Partner at Consultancy Firm Actum; Amy Koch, Republican Strategist and Gesine Weber, Fellow at the German Marshall Fund Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and Presented by Enda Brady , it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:00 GMT on TRT World.
Are North Korean troops fighting alongside Russia?
Thousands of North Korean soldiers reportedly training in Russia for combat with Ukraine. Although the Kremlin has yet to confirm the soldier's presence, Kyiv says it has clashed with North Korean troops in the border region of Kursk. Western allies are concerned about a possible expansion of the war. #russia #ukraine #ukrainewar #northkorea Joining presenter Enda Brady on this panel: Mark Kimmitt, Retired US Army General; Victor Olevich, Lead Analyst at the Centre for Actual Politics; Jihyun Park, North Korean defector living in the UK and Jim Hoare, Former British diplomat in North Korea Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and Presented by Enda Brady, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:00 GMT on TRT World.
Can Manchester United's new manager bring the football club success?
Once the toast of the Premier League, in recent years football club Manchester United has fallen far below standards set during the glory days of Alex Ferguson. With a new manager and a change among its owners, can it ignite a new era of success at Old Trafford? Joining presenter Enda Brady on this panel: Andy Mitten, Football Journalist and Editor of United We Stand; Mina Rzouki Sports Journalist and Broadcaster and Lance Santos, Sports Presenter and Correspondent at TRT World #manchesterunited #premierleague #football #rubenamorim Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and Presented by Enda Brady, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:00 GMT on TRT World.
How will Trump's re-election impact Europe?
In a historic political comeback, Donald Trump has secured his place as the 47th President of the United States. Although polls had indicated a close race between him and Democratic opponent Kamala Harris, the election concluded with a decisive victory for the Republican. What challenges and changes now await America and the world under this renewed leadership? Joining presenter Enda Brady on this panel: Adam Boulton, British Journalist and Broadcaster, Simon Toubeau, Assistant Professor in Politics and International Relations at Nottingham University and the Economist, Vicky Pyrce. #Trumpvictory #Europe #Ukraine Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and Presented by Enda Brady, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:00 GMT on TRT World.
Would a Trump presidency fuel the far-right?
Among this year's momentous elections, it's now America's turn to decide. Its result will resonate far beyond US borders, and in the case of Donald Trump, could even embolden the far-right in Europe. Joining presenter Enda Brady on this panel: William Allchorn, Professor in Politics and International Relations; Jacques Reland, Senior Research Fellow at the Global Policy Institute and Peter Kuras, German Journalist. #trump #usa #farright Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and Presented by Enda Brady, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:00 GMT on TRT World.
Why is Israel banning UNRWA?
Palestinians' basic needs of food, healthcare, education, and shelter are under threat - as Israel cuts ties with the Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA. The move has been condemned by Israel’s closest allies who worry it could worsen an already fragile humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Joining Enda Brady on this panel: Chris Gunness, Former Spokesperson for UNRWA and Former Director of Strategic Communications at UNRWA Yousef Alhelou, Palestinian Journalist and Analyst Basma El Doukhi, Palestinian PhD scholar in Migration studies Daniel Levy, President of the US Middle East Project and Former Israeli Negotiator Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and Presented by Enda Brady, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:00 GMT on TRT World.
What's the impact of stroke on patient and family?
It is a sudden loss of blood flow to part of the brain causing damage of brain tissue. Strokes carry a high risk of death and survivors can experience loss of vision and speech, paralysis and confusion. Often characterised as older people's condition. Now due to factors such as stress, obesity and diabetes young people are at risk. So, to what extent are young people impacted by strokes? Joining Enda Brady is a stroke survivor, Joe Borges who said '' I don’t necessarily see it as a negative thing because it helped me become the person I think I truly was meant to be, either one of two ways, you can give up and you just say you know, this is a horrible thing - or you can embrace it and try to change for the better, and not just for myself but for others out there''. Also with us in this discussion: Dr Krishnaraj Rathod, Interventional Cardiology Consultant, Dr Khaled Sadek, UK Doctor at the Arista Medical Clinic in London and Julia Ajayi, a Partner of a Stroke Survivor. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and Presented by Enda Brady, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:00 GMT on TRT World. #worldstrokeday #stroke #health
What's the impact of stroke on patient and family?
It is a sudden loss of blood flow to part of the brain causing damage of brain tissue. Strokes carry a high risk of death and survivors can experience loss of vision and speech, paralysis and confusion. Often characterised as older people's condition. Now due to factors such as stress, obesity and diabetes young people are at risk. So, to what extent are young people impacted by strokes? Joining Enda Brady is a stroke survivor, Joe Borges who said '' I don’t necessarily see it as a negative thing because it helped me become the person I think I truly was meant to be, either one of two ways, you can give up and you just say you know, this is a horrible thing - or you can embrace it and try to change for the better, and not just for myself but for others out there''. Also with us in this discussion: Dr Krishnaraj Rathod, Interventional Cardiology Consultant, Dr Khaled Sadek, UK Doctor at the Arista Medical Clinic in London and Julia Ajayi, a Partner of a Stroke Survivor. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and Presented by Enda Brady, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:00 GMT on TRT World. #worldstrokeday #stroke #health
