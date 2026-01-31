Will the US Election shift NATO's role in Europe?

Last time Donald Trump was in office, he threatened to pull out NATO if European defence spending did not increase. As the alliance continues to be affected by war on its borders, what difference would a Trump or a Kamala Harris victory make? Joining Enda Brady is our guest Jamie Shea, Former Deputy Assistant Secretary General of NATO who said '' europeans are gonna have to come up with an effective Trump strategy, how to handle the president so that the rough ride dose not turn into a catastrophic ride'' Also with us in this discussion: David Des Roches, Former Official in the US Department of Defense and Martin Smith, a Senior Lecturer at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst. ... Read More