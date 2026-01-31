Would a Trump presidency fuel the far-right?

Among this year's momentous elections, it's now America's turn to decide. Its result will resonate far beyond US borders, and in the case of Donald Trump, could even embolden the far-right in Europe. Joining presenter Enda Brady on this panel: William Allchorn, Professor in Politics and International Relations; Jacques Reland, Senior Research Fellow at the Global Policy Institute and Peter Kuras, German Journalist. #trump #usa #farright Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and Presented by Enda Brady, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you.​ Watch it every weekday at 15:00 GMT on TRT World​.