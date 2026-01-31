Can Manchester United's new manager bring the football club success?

Once the toast of the Premier League, in recent years football club Manchester United has fallen far below standards set during the glory days of Alex Ferguson. With a new manager and a change among its owners, can it ignite a new era of success at Old Trafford? Joining presenter Enda Brady on this panel: Andy Mitten, Football Journalist and Editor of United We Stand; Mina Rzouki Sports Journalist and Broadcaster and Lance Santos, Sports Presenter and Correspondent at TRT World #manchesterunited #premierleague #football #rubenamorim Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and Presented by Enda Brady, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you.​ Watch it every weekday at 15:00 GMT on TRT World​. ... Read More