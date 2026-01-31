Will Trump’s victory spark a global trade war?

During his campaign, President-elect Donald Trump said Europe would 'pay a big price' for not buying enough American exports. He's threatened to impose blanket tariffs on European goods, pushing up prices. How would European leaders respond to tariff increases? #trump #trade #tariffs #usa Joining presenter Enda Brady is Morris Reid, Partner at Consultancy Firm Actum; Amy Koch, Republican Strategist and Gesine Weber, Fellow at the German Marshall Fund