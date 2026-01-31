COP29: Will it have an impact?

Our planet is getting hotter, sea levels are rising, and major weather events are becoming more common. Smaller and poorer nations are in the most danger - but with the big polluters sitting this conference out - can their voices be heard, and can they get the help they need? Joining our presenter Enda Brady on this panel: Gaurav Sharma, Energy Analyst, Christopher Caldwell , CEO of United Renewables and Ruth Townend, Senior research Fellow at Chatham House