Irish election 2024: Who will lead the nation?

Next week’s vote in Ireland has been called “the election of a lifetime” by Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald. She says it’s a chance to form a government without Fine Gael or Fianna Fail, the two parties who have dominated Irish politics for a century. Joining Enda Brady on this panel: Frances Fitzgerald, Former Deputy Prime Minister in Ireland and Former Member of the European Parliament from Ireland, Jonathan Healy, Irish Broadcaster and Deirdre Heenan, Professor of Social Policy at the Ulster University. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and Presented by Enda Brady , it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you.​ Watch it every weekday at 15:00 GMT on TRT World​. ... Read More