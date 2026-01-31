Just 2 Degrees: Florida’s Barrier Reefs Fade Away

The sea water off the Florida coast is so warm, it’s causing coral bleaching that’s become some of the worst in the world. So we asked scientists what can be done to save the reef system there. Also in the episode, the World Health Organization says that the climate crisis is putting millions at increased risk of cholera. Host: Reagan des Vignes Guests: Jeff Masters Sam Teicher Simon Clarke #Just2Degrees ... Read More