Just 2 Degrees: The Real Criminals

The climate group, Just Stop Oil, has a love-hate relationship with the public. They've been criticised for blocking streets and disrupting private and public events. But they're determined to get their message across - that new oil and gas projects be cancelled, and that fossil fuel companies be held to account for the harm they've done to the planet, and us. Host: Reagan Des Vignes Guest: Just Stop Oil's James Skeet ... Read More