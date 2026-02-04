Africa Matters: Europe's migration policies

It's voting season in France and the United Kingdom, where migration policies and the economy are dominating voter and political campaign agendas. Mainstream parties across Europe face increasing pressure from voters to implement stricter immigration laws, responding to growing support for far-right politicians. But why should these issues matter to Africans? In Kenya, citizens are mourning the deaths of dozens of young protesters killed during weeks of anti-tax demonstrations that pressured President William Ruto to withdraw a controversial finance bill. Despite this, calls for his resignation persist, with demands for greater accountability. ... Read More