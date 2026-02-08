Just 2 Degrees: Christmas & The Climate Crisis

To some, it's the 'most wonderful time of the year'. But it comes at a significant cost to the planet. From our travel GHGs to our food and gift waste, the season is toxic to the Earth. Host: Reagan Des Vignes. Guests: Farah al Hattab of Greenpeace Int'; and SustainaClaus (Philip McMaster) ... Read More