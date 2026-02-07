Just 2 Degrees
Just 2 Degrees: Is Climate Activism Helping or Hurting?
As anger over climate inaction intensifies, activists are resorting to unconventional methods to pressure governments. But with escalating protests comes a rise in repressive tactics from authorities. We speak with UK health professionals who’ve been jailed for their activism. Guests: Psychiatrist Lynne Jones and infectious disease specialist Kush Naker Executive Producer/Host: Reagan Des Vignes Producer: Mikail Malik... Read More
Classrooms in Bangladesh are floating
School kids get stuck at home in Bangladesh when their villages flood each year because of the monsoon rains. But check out this boat that isn’t just floating around, it’s navigating intense weather in a way that might surprise you. Guests: Mohammed Rezwan, founder of Shidhulai Swanirvar Sangstha; Shahnaz Pravin, floating school teacher; and Najmul Huda, program manager. Host/Executive Producer: Reagan Des Vignes Producer: Mikail Malik
Ghana trade union boss claps back at Europe’s ‘hazardous’ clothes label
There are hidden costs in the clothes we wear. From the environmental damage caused by water-hungry, wasteful supply chains to the threat of labeling secondhand clothing as hazardous waste, this episode uncovers the fragile livelihoods across Africa. As climate change fuels extreme weather events, we also reveal a deadly ripple effect: a sharp rise in snakebite incidents. Guests: President of Ghana’s Union of Traders, Joseph Obeng; Becky Forecast from the Fairtrade Foundation and Julien Potet of Doctors Without Borders Executive Producer/ Host: Reagan Des Vignes Producer: Mikail Malik
Just 2 Degrees: America First, Earth Last
US President Donald Trump’s trade policies are reshaping the global economy through tariffs that, some argue, amount to economic colonialism - hitting small islands and developing nations hardest. Experts reveal how these moves risk weakening aid flows and crucial climate financing, threatening the world’s ability to tackle the crisis. Guests: James Ellsmoor from Island Innovation and Patrick Tonui with GOGLA Executive Producer/Host: Reagan Des Vignes Producer: Mikail Malik
Just 2 Degrees: While they blab, we build
While rich nations stall on climate promises, small islands and southern giants are already getting it done. In this episode, we hear from leaders in Uruguay and St Lucia, where the global south is ditching delay and building the future with clean energy, grit and zero patience for excuses. Guests: Former Saint Lucia minister James L Fletcher and former Uruguayan energy secretary Ramon Mendez Galain Executive Producer/ Host: Reagan Des Vignes Producer: Mikail Malik
Just 2 Degrees: The Climate Script Nobody Wants
Why is the biggest threat to our planet barely making it onto our screens? In this episode of Just 2 Degrees, we dive into the film industry's deafening silence on the climate crisis. From studios unwilling to fund, real-world climate stories, to actors using environmentalism as a branding tool, we unpack why authentic climate narratives are still missing from films.
