Just 2 Degrees: America First, Earth Last

US President Donald Trump’s trade policies are reshaping the global economy through tariffs that, some argue, amount to economic colonialism - hitting small islands and developing nations hardest. Experts reveal how these moves risk weakening aid flows and crucial climate financing, threatening the world’s ability to tackle the crisis. Guests: James Ellsmoor from Island Innovation and Patrick Tonui with GOGLA Executive Producer/Host: Reagan Des Vignes Producer: Mikail Malik ... Read More