Just 2 Degrees
Classrooms in Bangladesh are floating
School kids get stuck at home in Bangladesh when their villages flood each year because of the monsoon rains. But check out this boat that isn’t just floating around, it’s navigating intense weather in a way that might surprise you. Guests: Mohammed Rezwan, founder of Shidhulai Swanirvar Sangstha; Shahnaz Pravin, floating school teacher; and Najmul Huda, program manager. Host/Executive Producer: Reagan Des Vignes Producer: Mikail Malik... Read More
