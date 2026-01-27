‘Dame Joan Collins | Bridgerton’s Etiquette Coach

Diana Vickers | Ludovico Einaudi | Karen Millen

This week’s Showcase explores the West End’s newest sensation, “I Wish You Well” - a musical inspired by Gwyneth Paltrow's ski accident court case. We chat to its star, Diana Vickers. Celebrated film composer Ludovico Einaudi, talks about his creative process and love for Istanbul. Plus we have highlights of the BFI London Film Festival, with all the movie star action on the Red Carpet! And we also chat to High Street fashion guru Karen Millen, who reflects on her long career and future in design.