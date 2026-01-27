Showcase
‘Dame Joan Collins | Bridgerton’s Etiquette Coach
Coming up on this week’s Showcase, host Rhiannon Jones chats to Hollywood icon Dame Joan Collins and gets a lesson in regal British etiquette from the coach who taught the stars of the hit Netflix series, Bridgerton. Plus all the latest in showzbiz news.... Read More
Up Next
Lynda La Plante, Jonny Weldon & Crime Culture Uncovered
What happens when one of Britain’s most iconic crime writers opens her front door to Showcase? Rhiannon Jones sits down with Lynda La Plante in an exclusive, in-depth interview filmed at the author's own home.
Torvill & Dean, Turkish Fashion’s New Star & Artist Omer Uluc
This week on Showcase, we celebrate 50 years of ice-skating brilliance as Torvill and Dean take their final bow on tour.
Diana Vickers | Ludovico Einaudi | Karen Millen
This week’s Showcase explores the West End’s newest sensation, “I Wish You Well” - a musical inspired by Gwyneth Paltrow's ski accident court case. We chat to its star, Diana Vickers. Celebrated film composer Ludovico Einaudi, talks about his creative process and love for Istanbul. Plus we have highlights of the BFI London Film Festival, with all the movie star action on the Red Carpet! And we also chat to High Street fashion guru Karen Millen, who reflects on her long career and future in design.
Diana Vickers | Ludovico Einaudi | Karen Millen
This week’s Showcase explores the West End’s newest sensation, “I Wish You Well” - a musical inspired by Gwyneth Paltrow's ski accident court case. We chat to its star, Diana Vickers. Celebrated film composer Ludovico Einaudi, talks about his creative process and love for Istanbul. Plus we have highlights of the BFI London Film Festival, with all the movie star action on the Red Carpet! And we also chat to High Street fashion guru Karen Millen, who reflects on her long career and future in design.
Diana Vickers | Ludovico Einaudi | Karen Millen
This week’s Showcase explores the West End’s newest sensation, “I Wish You Well” - a musical inspired by Gwyneth Paltrow's ski accident court case. We chat to its star, Diana Vickers. Celebrated film composer Ludovico Einaudi, talks about his creative process and love for Istanbul. Plus we have highlights of the BFI London Film Festival, with all the movie star action on the Red Carpet! And we also chat to High Street fashion guru Karen Millen, who reflects on her long career and future in design.
Related Videos
04:29
The local culture of bird palaces in Uskudar | Kaleidoscope Türkiye - Episode 3
05:00
The local culture of Ottoman gravestone engravings in Eyup | Kaleidoscope Türkiye
04:28
The local culture of antiques store auctions of Balat | Kaleidoscope Türkiye
Palestine on Screen - Cherien Dabis
Palestine on Screen - Motaz Malhees
Palestine on Screen - Rashid Masharawi