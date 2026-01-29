Gen Z at work: Lazy or smart?

The new generation of employees are here to change the traditional office model. Gen Z and younger millennials entering the workforce are doing what their older colleagues thought unthinkable - changing jobs frequently. Many young employees feel their continuous quest for a better job makes a stand against the traditional corporate hustle culture. In this episode, we take a deeper look at job hopping, a popular career trend on TikTok. Also on the programme, other topics that go hand in hand with Gen Z: climate activism, fast fashion and anime. ... Read More