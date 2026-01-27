2023: Goodbye Twitter, Hello Threads!

In 2023, social media platforms found themselves as part of the datasets training AI chatbots and image generators. Some sites decided to introduce short-lived view limits on their platforms like Elon Musk's X, or go into an all-out war with their community to implement changes, like Reddit. Whether it's the decline of once-dominant platforms or the rise of AI, one thing is certain - 2023 has been a rollercoaster ride for social networking as we know it. And the death of Twitter might be the catalyst. Newsfeed’s Betul Sare Altas delves deep into the events that shaped the digital realm in 2023. ... Read More