Tech predictions for the year ahead. What does 2024 have in store?

After a crazy 2023 when Musk bought Twitter and drove it down, OpenAI changed our lives forever and Sam Altman was sacked and then reinstated at OpenAI in a matter of days, what could possibly happen in 2024? Tech journalist and author Chris Stokel-Walker stares into his crystal ball with his tech predictions for the year ahead. Singapore rapper ABANGSAPAU talks to Newsfeed about his music, inspirations and why he dons the sarong. Mickey Mouse is now fair game after Disney's copyright expired and the 13-year-old who broke Tetris- the first time the game has ever been beaten. ... Read More