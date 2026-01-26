Setting the stage for 2024: Politics and Tech

Israel is in the dock at the International Court of Justice at The Hague accused of genocide by South Africa. Thanks to Nelson Mandela, Palestine and South Africa have become strong allies. In Ramallah citizens sang the South African national anthem, Nkosi Sikelel’ iAfrika, to express unity and thanks for Mzansi’s support. Across the globe in the US, the tech industry descends on Las Vegas for the annual Consumer Electronics Show. The future of technology is at the forefront of CES 2024. Also on the show - a brief look at the future political stage, as we will witness an unprecedented number of elections this year. ... Read More