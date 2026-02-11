Is Miss Japan Japanese enough?

The Miss Japan beauty pageant has been mired in controversy. There was a huge social media reaction over race and identity. The winner, Caroline Shiino was born in Ukraine to Ukrainian parents but moved to Japan at age five with her mother, who remarried a Japanese man. Shiino is the first naturalised Japanese citizen to win the pageant. Upon being crowned, in impeccable Japanese, she gave a heartfelt victory speech about belonging.