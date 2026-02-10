The internet trauma dumps on Elmo

Coming out of the weekend and returning to your responsibilities can make Mondays a bit of a downer. And, interacting with someone a bit too chipper may sound like a great idea. But what if that certain someone was from your childhood? Would you still be upset then? Newsfeed’s Betul Sare Altas looks for the answers to a question that might've popped up on your timeline recently. ... Read More