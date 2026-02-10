How AI deepfakes can influence elections

2024 will see at least 64 countries go to the polls. That's more than one billion people globally voting in elections this year. Already, we're seeing online manipulation go into hyperdrive with sophisticated AI deepfakes, doctored videos and images, targeted email chains and texts. Newsfeed unpacks how detrimental AI deepfakes and manipulated images are during this big election year with Adam Hadley, founder of Tech Against Terrorism, a UN-backed initiative fighting harmful content online. Also, a look at the youth vote and social media in the Pakistan elections, the fake death of Poonam Pandey, the LA River flows again and Tesla drivers' headsets warning. ... Read More