Adam Hadley on dangerous AI deepfakes

It’s a record election year and even though it’s still early 2024, online manipulation is already in hyperdrive with sophisticated AI deepfakes, doctored videos and images, targeted email chains and texts. Experts say social media is being flooded with AI-generated and manipulated content as a record one billion people in at least 64 countries go to the polls. How dangerous is this deluge of manipulated content in undermining elections? With AI now at such a sophisticated level, are social media platforms able to cope in weeding out harmful AI-generated content and disinformation? Adam Hadley, the founder of the UN-backed initiative Tech Against Terrorism, sits down with Newsfeed to answer crucial questions about how generative AI can sway voters and potentially skew elections. ... Read More