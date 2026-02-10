Super Bowl highlights: Everything but the American football

The Super Bowl is over, and the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Fransico 49ers to defend their reigning champion title. But, if you’re anything like us, you don’t really care about all that. It’s everything besides the game that interests you. From Usher's half-time show to President Biden posting a Dark Brandon meme, Newsfeed's Betul Sare Altas is here to fill us in on all the moments worth talking about in this year’s Super Bowl. ... Read More