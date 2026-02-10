South Africa's 'Please Call Me' legal woes

In the days before Wi-Fi, we relied on phone credit to make a call. When cell phones were still relatively new in South Africa, airtime was expensive. A junior finance employee at Vodacom, one of South Africa's major phone operators, had an idea on how to get people to send messages without paying for it. The concept was soon known as Please Call Me. It quickly took off and brought in millions of dollars for Vodacom - but the creator, Kenneth Makate has yet to see a cent. The case has dragged through the courts since 2008 but could Kenneth be on the verge of getting his biggest payday yet? ... Read More