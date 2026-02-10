Can Biden and Trump convince voters they are fit enough?

With an average age of 79- the highest ever since both ran four years ago, voters are becoming concerned about the age of Biden and Trump. Both are mixing up words, making howlers and forgetting basic facts. Are they fit to lead the world’s only superpower? Plus the damage TikTok and other socials can do to young people. New research says more male Gen Zs than baby boomers think feminism is harmful. ... Read More