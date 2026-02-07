Israeli forces besiege al-Shifa hospital in Gaza

Israel’s latest attack on Gaza’s biggest hospital is being labelled a war crime. There has been no reprieve for Gazans, even during the holy month of Ramadan. Since the assault began, Israel has been scrambling GPS signals in the region to protect itself from missile attacks but the move is having some unintended consequences. Shadow banning pro-Palestinian voices continue to thrive despite condemnation. Proceeds from A Willy Wonka gone wrong experience in Glasgow is being donated to Gaza. AI image generator Midjourney will ban prompts containing the names of the US presidential candidates. Ed Sheeran hits India and netizens are loving it. And an American library offers a special incentive to take away the shame from late returns. ... Read More