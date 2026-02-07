UN: Imminent famine in Gaza ‘entirely man-made'

The UN and leading agencies say Gaza is heading towards famine and Israel is to blame. With acute levels of malnourishment, the young and the elderly are the most vulnerable and experts say Israel is using starvation as a weapon of war. Despite the immense suffering, the faithful continue to observe their dusk-to-dawn fasts with little fanfare or feasting. To Brazil, where locals are experiencing scorching heatwaves, the latest on ‘Kate Gate’ and more altered royal snaps. Who is Richard Simmons and why is the internet buzzing about a former fitness instructor? Fancy a mystery flight and what’s the Banksy mural in Islington about? ... Read More