Record election year with little to no women candidates in sight

It’s a bumper year for elections. Voters in more than 60 countries are casting their ballots. Yet, there are still fewer female politicians. The US Supreme Court is considering whether former presidents should be immune from prosecution. With Donald Trump facing several criminal and possible cases, how will this outcome affect them? A New York court overturned Harvey Weinstein's rape conviction. The decision has sent shockwaves to many survivors of sexual assault, especially the more than 100 women who accused him of assault and harassment. Net neutrality rules are returning to the US. And Miss Universe Buenos Aires makes history after clinching the coveted crown at 60. ... Read More