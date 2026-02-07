#Blockout: Anger over celebrity silence on Gaza

An online campaign by pro-Palestinian voices is gathering steam, calling on netizens to block celebrities who have stayed silent on the Gaza crisis. Hashtags like #blockout, #celebrityblocklist and #letthemeatcake now have millions of shares and views online. The aim is to block celebs' ad revenue online. The Met Gala. The star-studded event in New York showcased unchecked privilege and wealth at a time when thousands of Palestinians were being forced to flee Rafah, and Israeli troops were taking control of Gaza's border crossing with Egypt. The Met Gala is now being compared to 'The Hunger Games', a film franchise that highlights the dystopian social divide between the wealthy elite and the impoverished. Kim Kardashian, Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber are among the many targets of #celebrityblocklist. Other stories on this episode of Newsfeed: why a speech by Jerry Seinfeld led to a walkout at Duke University, how tourists are wreaking havoc on popular global hotspots, and why Macklemore's new song 'Hind's Hall' is getting a lot of props online. ... Read More