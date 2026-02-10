Excitement in Paris over Olympics

The Paris Olympics has kicked off with a dazzling display of pomp and flair at the opening ceremony on Friday. And it also gave netizens a lot to talk about. The praises were trickling in as fast as the controversies. First, there was a major slip-up when South Korea was introduced as their rival North Korea. Then the Olympic flag was raised upside down. As if that was not enough, veteran sports commentator Bob Ballard made sexist remarks about Australian female swimmers. AI is changing the games, from social media to security. Paris is buzzing with high-tech innovations designed to protect athletes and fans alike. AI is also levelling the playing field for Olympic hopefuls through 3D athlete tracking and has brought back legendary sports commentator Al Michaels’ voice. Open AI, is going head to head with the O-G in the internet space – Google. Democratic nominee for the US presidential election Kamala Harris has joined TikTok. That’s as Republican nominee Donald Trump looks to reassure crypto fans and investors during his keynote speech at one of the largest cryptocurrency events in Nashville, Tennessee. Lastly, even astronauts joined in the Olympic spirit. ... Read More