Vice President to formally accept Democratic Party nomination

From Gen Z to Baby Boomers, voters of all ages showed up for Vice President Kamala Harris as she toured the critical swing state of Pennsylvania. It’s a big week for Democrats as they gather for their national convention. Protesters are also using the event to amplify their calls for a ceasefire in Gaza and demand the US government stop supplying Israel with aid and weapons. Washington’s top diplomat is in Israel to push for a ceasefire and secure the release of hostages. But as the humanitarian situation in Gaza worsens – Palestinians are not optimistic. In Berlin, pro-Palestinian protests turned violent and social media is abuzz with videos showing police reportedly manhandling a 15-year-old boy and assaulting a woman. To India, where protests in response to the brutal rape and murder of a young doctor on August 9 are intensifying. Guess which social media platform is clashing with the Brazilian government? Find out why you should always read the print before mindlessly checking that 'accept' box. AI is making waves in the music industry but an anti-immigrant tune in Germany is rising in the charts. What’s all the fuss about the word ‘demure’ on TikTok? ... Read More