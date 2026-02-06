Pressure mounts on Netanyahu to secure ceasefire deal

This week has seen what’s been dubbed the largest labour strike in Israel since its assault on Gaza began. The country's largest union called for the action after the bodies of six hostages were found in a tunnel in southern Gaza. These strikes highlight the deep rifts over Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's handling of ceasefire negotiations. Other stories on this episode of Newsfeed: Palestinians in Gaza now face new threat as polio re-emerges, US rapper Macklemore cancels concert in Dubai over Sudan war, Oasis fans stunned by surge pricing on reunion tickets, South African beauty queen crowned Miss Nigeria after nationality row, EVs take centre stage at the Monterey Car Week in California and… find out how remote work is changing the rules of vacation. ... Read More