Biden: Netanyahu isn’t doing enough to reach a deal

There's increased anger and political pressure directed at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. This week, massive protests erupted across Israel, followed by the largest labour strike since the start of Israel's assault on Gaza. US President Joe Biden has increased pressure on Netanyahu, asserting that he isn't doing enough bring the hostages home. Other stories on this episode of Newsfeed: Tributes pour in for Medo Halimy, a content creator known for sharing videos about his life in Gaza. TikTok trend 'Chase Bank Glitch' turns costly, leading to legal woes, Brazil's top court blocks X and warns of daily fines for VPN use, a deepfake explicit crisis engulfs South Korean schools, a federal judge orders the Trump campaign to stop using Isaac Hayes music, Adele says she’s taking a 'big break' from music after her Las Vegas residency… and, a seven-year-old cat becomes the first feline to conquer the Three Peaks. ... Read More