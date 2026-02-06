The big debate

The U.S. presidential race is heating up between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump as they prepare for their first debate. The showdown comes as early voting kicks off in several key states. The Internet Archive has just lost its appeal to continue lending e-books, a ruling that could reshape the future of the internet. Elon Musk’s X is not only facing heat in Brazil after a recent ban but is also accused of violating the Digital Safety Act in the EU and is under severe scrutiny in the U.S. Musk was also embroiled in a public dispute with British politicians after riots fueled by disinformation were spread on his platform. With so much negative publicity, more than a quarter of marketers have announced they will cut their ad spend on X in 2025. More details about the massive data breach at the House of Mouse have emerged. As Israel’s war in Gaza continues, a Jewish American filmmaker who received an award at the Venice Film Festival used the platform to voice her objection. Beetlejuice makes its debut with a remarkable opening weekend. Have you heard about the ‘Fridgerton’ craze? ... Read More