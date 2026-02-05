Hezbollah declares 'open-ended battle' after rocket strikes on Israel

In this episode, we dive into the escalating conflict in Lebanon as Hezbollah launches rocket attacks on Israel, prompting a fierce retaliation that has left hundreds of thousands displaced. With global protests calling for peace and freedom for Palestine, we discuss the political ramifications ahead of the upcoming US elections, featuring insights from rapper Macklemore on the Democratic party’s chances.We also tackle the controversial incident involving German police chasing a young boy with a pro-Palestinian flag and the viral reactions that followed. Plus, we explore the latest scandal surrounding YouTube star MrBeast and his high-stakes reality show, Beast Games. All that and more on this episode of Newsfeed. ... Read More