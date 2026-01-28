Newsfeed: Swing states to determine the outcome of US Presidential Election

With just two weeks left until the US presidential election, the race between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris is tighter than ever, with swing state polls too close to call. Trump’s latest headlines include Elon Musk’s controversial $1 million-a-day giveaway to voters, raising concerns over election law violations. Meanwhile, tensions between Hezbollah and Israel escalate with more air strikes and a Hezbollah drone targeting the Israeli PM’s residence. Plus, Meta fires top employees for misusing meal vouchers. All that and more on this episode of Newsfeed. ... Read More