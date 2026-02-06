Documentaries
TRT World Exclusive: Holy Redemption: Stealing Palestinian Land
“If we need to kill them all, we will” TRT World’s investigative documentary, Holy Redemption, unveils violent fanaticism of armed illegal Jewish settlers who aim to uproot Palestinians from the occupied West Bank. The documentary was made as our team infiltrated “Israel’s Daesh” who are “ready for the big slaughter” of Palestinians.... Read More
