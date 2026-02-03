Witness | Documentary

"Witness" delves into the post-October 7 events in Gaza through an artistic lens. The documentary powerfully highlights the harrowing reality of Israel's assaults on Gaza, portraying the profound helplessness experienced by the Palestinian people amidst the brutality. Through immersive storytelling, the audience is transported into the role of witnesses, directly experiencing the unfolding tragedies. "Witness" stands as an evocative artistic tribute, focusing specifically on the innocent Palestinian children tragically lost to the violence inflicted by the Israeli army. ... Read More