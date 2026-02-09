Documentaries
Holy Redemption: Stealing Palestinian Land
Other Episodes
04:29
The local culture of bird palaces in Uskudar | Kaleidoscope Türkiye - Episode 3
Occupied Nature: Palestine - Episode 3: Pollution
Occupied Nature: Palestine - Episode 4: Dead Sea
05:00
The local culture of Ottoman gravestone engravings in Eyup | Kaleidoscope Türkiye
04:28
The local culture of antiques store auctions of Balat | Kaleidoscope Türkiye
Gaza’s medical crisis: Cancer and kidney failure patients suffer
War on education: Gaza’s universities turned to rubble
International activists join Palestinian olive harvest despite Israeli deportation and attacks