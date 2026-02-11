Asatru in America: Faith or Fascism? | My America

A new religion is spreading, but it’s not open to everyone. In this episode of My America, Nathan Howard investigates the Asatru Folk Assembly, a pre-Christian pagan movement with strict racial boundaries. Their churches operate across the US, membership is growing, and they welcome military personnel into their ranks. Nathan gains unprecedented access inside the Asatru Folk Assembly church, witnessing their rituals and confronting their leaders on their exclusionary beliefs. Are they simply preserving European traditions, as they claim? Or is this the latest evolution of organised white supremacy? The Southern Poverty Law Centre and the Anti-Defamation League have labelled the AFA as an extremist hate group, while the FBI has quietly investigated their recruiting tactics. Who are the people behind Asatru Folk Assembly? What do they really believe? And what does their growing influence mean for America’s future? Watch now as My America pulls back the curtain on one of the most controversial religious movements in the US today. ... Read More