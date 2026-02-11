My America
Asatru in America: Faith or Fascism? | My America
A new religion is spreading, but it’s not open to everyone. In this episode of My America, Nathan Howard investigates the Asatru Folk Assembly, a pre-Christian pagan movement with strict racial boundaries. Their churches operate across the US, membership is growing, and they welcome military personnel into their ranks. Nathan gains unprecedented access inside the Asatru Folk Assembly church, witnessing their rituals and confronting their leaders on their exclusionary beliefs. Are they simply preserving European traditions, as they claim? Or is this the latest evolution of organised white supremacy? The Southern Poverty Law Centre and the Anti-Defamation League have labelled the AFA as an extremist hate group, while the FBI has quietly investigated their recruiting tactics. Who are the people behind Asatru Folk Assembly? What do they really believe? And what does their growing influence mean for America’s future? Watch now as My America pulls back the curtain on one of the most controversial religious movements in the US today.... Read More
Up Next
Other Episodes
26:30
Enrique Tarrio’s Return & the Future of the Proud Boys | My America
26:10
The Fire Next Door: LA’s Wildfire Crisis | My America
26:00
The Fire Next Door: LA’s Wildfire Crisis | My America
26:50
From Rubble to Recovery: Aid, Loss, and Resilience | My America
26:10
The Front Row Joes: Donald Trump’s Superfans | My America
26:00
9/11 – Twenty Years Later: Legacy, Loss, And Resilience | My America
24:50
Surviving The End: Exploring The World Of Modern Preppers | My America
25:40
Crackdown On Campus: Free Speech Under Fire | My America
Related Videos
02:23
Taiwan military conducts its biggest drills with simulated attacks
02:27
Police accused of brutality in student-led protests in Serbia
03:32
Israel proposes forced transfer of thousands of Palestinians
02:51
Israel tears down Palestinian homes in Tulkarem refugee camp
02:36
Israeli forces block access to Beitin in occupied West Bank
02:33
US sanctions on China’s 'teapot' refineries spark tension