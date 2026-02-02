News Packages
Israel tears down Palestinian homes in Tulkarem refugee camp
Hundreds more Palestinian families in the occupied West Bank are being left homeless as the Israeli military begins tearing down buildings in the Tulkarem refugee camp. Zena Tahhan reports.... Read More
Taiwan military conducts its biggest drills with simulated attacks
Taiwan has begun 10-day military drills to prepare for a potential Chinese attack on the island. It follows Beijing's heightened military activity in the strait. Rupert Stone has the report.
Police accused of brutality in student-led protests in Serbia
What began as calls for a crackdown on alleged corruption by protesters in Serbia, has turned into renewed focus on the country's security forces amid accusations police brutality, beatings and even torture.
Israel proposes forced transfer of thousands of Palestinians
US President Donald Trump hosted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House earlier this week. Both leaders pushed for a controversial Gaza plan that critics say amounts to ethnic cleansing.
Israeli forces block access to Beitin in occupied West Bank
US sanctions on China’s 'teapot' refineries spark tension
Trump visits 'Alligator Alcatraz' migrant detention centre
Severe shekel surplus cripples Palestinian economy
Gaza tent school revives learning amid rubble
Starmer faces Labour revolt over welfare reform
Serbian president announces halt to arms export to Israel
US-Russia ties stall as Moscow pushes for embassy clarity
Palestinian refugees find safety in Mexico after fleeing Gaza
Palestinians in Ukraine grapple with grief on two fronts
Israel-Iran: Weapons of Mass Deception?
Türkiye’s defense footprint grows within NATO