Israel negotiating with South Sudan to relocate Palestinians from Gaza
Israel is in talks with South Sudan over resettling Palestinians from Gaza to the war-torn East African country, part of a broader plan to reoccupy the Palestinian enclave. UN Relief and Works Agency spokesperson Jonathan Fowler weighs in.... Read More
What would a future Palestinian state look like?
Former PLO Communications Adviser Xavier Abu Eid speaks to TRT World about the growing international recognition of a Palestinian state and explains what it could look like.
What steps are needed to back Palestine’s recognition?
France is one of the latest in a wave of countries to recognise Palestine - saying the move is necessary to secure peace in the Middle East. Omar Baddar from the National Policy Council of the Arab American Institute weighs in.
Who or what is driving the war in Sudan?
The war in Sudan has displaced nearly 12 million people and killed over 40,000, while destroying or shutting down schools nationwide, leaving about 80% of children out of class. Sudan affairs analyst Ahmed Kaballo explains
Drone sightings force closure of Copenhagen and Oslo airports
Drone alerts shut Denmark and Norway’s main airports, raising Europe airspace security fears. Denmark’s PM calls it the country’s worst infrastructure attack. Russia Politics Analyst Greg Simons weighs in.
France becomes fourth UNSC member to recognise Palestine State
France became the fourth permanent member of the UN Security Council to make the recognition move, joined on Monday by several other nations. Independent journalist and The Palestine Laboratory author Antony Loewenstein weighs in.
Who could unify the Palestinians after international recognition?
France is set to join the growing list of nations recognizing Palestine as a sovereign state, following Sunday’s announcements by the UK, Canada, Australia and Portugal. That brings the total to 151 out of 193 UN member states. Fawaz Gerges explains.
UK, Canada, Australia and Portugal recognise State of Palestine
Britain, Canada and Australia have officially recognised the State of Palestine, a move aimed at increasing pressure on Israel as it pushes ahead with its assault on Gaza City. Middle East political analyst Luciano Zaccara shares his insights.
Israel ramps up attacks on Gaza City as ground invasion continues
The Israeli army is closing in on central Gaza City, pushing tens of thousands of Palestinians onto coastal roads in an effort to drive them out of the Strip’s main urban hub. Shaina Low from the Norwegian Refugee Council weighs in.
US again vetoes UN resolution demanding immediate Gaza ceasefire
The US has vetoed a UN Security Council resolution demanding a Gaza ceasefire, lifting aid restrictions, and the release of hostages. Alanna O’Malley of Leiden University has more.
Israel abandons Dr Abu Safiya to disease and hunger in jail
Palestinian lawyer warns Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, head of Gaza’s Kamal Adwan Hospital, is being “abandoned to disease and hunger” in Israeli prison. Nasser Mashni of the Australia Palestine Advocacy Network weighs in.
