France becomes fourth UNSC member to recognise Palestine State
France became the fourth permanent member of the UN Security Council to make the recognition move, joined on Monday by several other nations. Independent journalist and The Palestine Laboratory author Antony Loewenstein weighs in.... Read More
What would a future Palestinian state look like?
Former PLO Communications Adviser Xavier Abu Eid speaks to TRT World about the growing international recognition of a Palestinian state and explains what it could look like.
What steps are needed to back Palestine’s recognition?
France is one of the latest in a wave of countries to recognise Palestine - saying the move is necessary to secure peace in the Middle East. Omar Baddar from the National Policy Council of the Arab American Institute weighs in.
Who or what is driving the war in Sudan?
The war in Sudan has displaced nearly 12 million people and killed over 40,000, while destroying or shutting down schools nationwide, leaving about 80% of children out of class. Sudan affairs analyst Ahmed Kaballo explains
Drone sightings force closure of Copenhagen and Oslo airports
Drone alerts shut Denmark and Norway’s main airports, raising Europe airspace security fears. Denmark’s PM calls it the country’s worst infrastructure attack. Russia Politics Analyst Greg Simons weighs in.
