G7 Summit opens amid global tensions and uncertainty
The G7 Summit kicks off in the stunning Rocky Mountains of Alberta, Canada. The agenda is packed: economy, climate change, artificial intelligence, and support for Ukraine. However, tensions over Iran and the unpredictability of Trump may dominate di... Read More
Turkish president visits Islamabad on three-nation Asia tour
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif rolls out the red carpet for the Turkish President as Ankara and Islamabad aim to strengthen cooperation in defence, agriculture, banking, and science.
Munich security summit highlights diverging views but shared goal on Ukraine
Discussions in Munich, Germany, highlight differing views as Ukraine seeks a seat at the table
What’s happening on the frontline during the Ukraine-Russia ceasefire?
At a drone command position near Pokrovsk, TRT World observed Ukraine using radio jamming and real-time surveillance to counter Russian drones.
Serbian protests demand justice for train tragedy
Over 200,000 people in Belgrade are protesting for justice after 15 lives were lost in a train station tragedy. With no arrests and a slow investigation, the youth, led by Generation Z, demand accountability from the government.
