Focal Point | DRC: An Elusive Peace
In Focal Point: DRC – An Elusive Peace, TRT World Correspondent Rahul Radhakrishnan travels to Eastern DRC, where a spike in rebel violence has displaced millions and reignited fears of a regional war. As the M23 rebels tighten their grip, civilians are suffering hunger, terror and displacement. Amid collapsing peace talks and mounting allegations, we dive deep into the battle for control — and survival — in one of the world's most volatile regions.... Read More
Up Next
Focal Point | The Long Road to Damascus
The latest Focal Point takes you inside Syria’s first days of transition following the fall of Bashar Al Assad’s regime. From the defacement of Assad family’s legacy in Damascus to uncovering mass graves and confronting the horrors of Sednaya Prison,
Focal Point | Chad: In Pursuit of Refuge
In this Focal Point episode, TRT World Correspondent Grace Kuria travels to Adre— a town on the Sudan-Chad border now five times its size — where refugees recount unimaginable loss, resilience, and their struggle to rebuild lives in exile.
Focal Point: Ghana's New Chapter
After eight years in power, President Nana Akufo-Addo has left Ghana in a dire situation. John Mahama has been re-elected, despite his troubles with his administration, and Ghanaians are hopeful that the new government will bring about improvements.
