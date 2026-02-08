Beyond The Game
Adem Asil: Türkiye’s first all-around European champion
Gymnastics fans in Antalya knew they were in for a treat in April. Türkiye ended up becoming one of the favourites at the 2023 European Championships to clinch a few medals. And the highlight was Turkish gymnast Adem Asil who made history by claiming two titles. Talha Duman went to Izmir to catch up with the 24-year-old champ, who says his ultimate dream is Olympic glory.... Read More
Up Next
Beyond The Game | Iceland Cricket: Chasing the Dream
Iceland only has a population of 380,000. But the small Nordic nation is forging ahead with ambitious plans to make cricket a national sport. It wants to become a fully-fledged cricket nation under the International Cricket Council by 2030. The country has invested heavily in cricket development programmes in schools and communities. We get access to their structures and plans in a special Beyond the Game show.
South African Rugby success despite the odds | Beyond The Game Special
South Africa has managed to triumph on rugby’s biggest stage, despite challenges in grassroots development of the sport. And the country continues to script new chapters in rugby’s record books. The game has an incredibly complex history, dating back to apartheid. Originally seen as a whites-only sport, it’s had to shake off the tag and become more inclusive and it’s done that with huge aplomb. We look at the history of South African rugby, the growth of the game in the country, the challenges, and the way forward.
Can Türkiye’s women’s volleyball team hit gold medal at Paris 2024?
In 2023, Turkiye accomplished what no other country had in women's volleyball. The Sultans of the Net won all the available silverware - and now their eyes are locked on Olympic gold. TRT World’s Selin Tuter sat down with federation president Mehmet Akif Ustundag and he believes the future is even brighter for Turkish volleyball.
Is Paris ready for the Olympics? | Beyond The Game
The world's greatest Olympic athletes are set to go faster, higher, stronger for Paris 2024. But while the competition side and the opening ceremony are ready to dazzle everyone in the French Capital, big controversies lie ahead for the three-week sporting extravaganza. Beyond The Game dives deep into matters that are being overshadowed by all the buzz in Paris and offers an alternative look into the dark side of the City of Lights.
The most popular open water race in the world
The 35th Bosphorus Cross-Continental swimming race took place on the 20th of August. Thousands braved the harsh, yet picturesque, waters of the metropolis to participate in one of the most exciting competitions in aquatic sports. Talha Duman has more from the shores of the Istanbul Strait. Beyond The Game is a weekly show that tells you everything you need to know about your favourite sports. We’ll be at the biggest events like this one in Istanbul, bringing you exclusive features and the best interviews. It's your one-stop shop for sport, every Wednesday at 20:00 GMT. Beyond The Game: http://trt.world/beyondthegame
The most popular open water race in the world
The 35th Bosphorus Cross-Continental swimming race took place on the 20th of August. Thousands braved the harsh, yet picturesque, waters of the metropolis to participate in one of the most exciting competitions in aquatic sports. Talha Duman has more from the shores of the Istanbul Strait. Beyond The Game is a weekly show that tells you everything you need to know about your favourite sports. We’ll be at the biggest events like this one in Istanbul, bringing you exclusive features and the best interviews. It's your one-stop shop for sport, every Wednesday at 20:00 GMT. Beyond The Game: http://trt.world/beyondthegame
Beyond The Game | Iceland Cricket: Chasing the Dream
Iceland only has a population of 380,000. But the small Nordic nation is forging ahead with ambitious plans to make cricket a national sport. It wants to become a fully-fledged cricket nation under the International Cricket Council by 2030. The country has invested heavily in cricket development programmes in schools and communities. We get access to their structures and plans in a special Beyond the Game show.
South African Rugby success despite the odds | Beyond The Game Special
South Africa has managed to triumph on rugby’s biggest stage, despite challenges in grassroots development of the sport. And the country continues to script new chapters in rugby’s record books. The game has an incredibly complex history, dating back to apartheid. Originally seen as a whites-only sport, it’s had to shake off the tag and become more inclusive and it’s done that with huge aplomb. We look at the history of South African rugby, the growth of the game in the country, the challenges, and the way forward.
Can Türkiye’s women’s volleyball team hit gold medal at Paris 2024?
In 2023, Turkiye accomplished what no other country had in women's volleyball. The Sultans of the Net won all the available silverware - and now their eyes are locked on Olympic gold. TRT World’s Selin Tuter sat down with federation president Mehmet Akif Ustundag and he believes the future is even brighter for Turkish volleyball.
Is Paris ready for the Olympics? | Beyond The Game
The world's greatest Olympic athletes are set to go faster, higher, stronger for Paris 2024. But while the competition side and the opening ceremony are ready to dazzle everyone in the French Capital, big controversies lie ahead for the three-week sporting extravaganza. Beyond The Game dives deep into matters that are being overshadowed by all the buzz in Paris and offers an alternative look into the dark side of the City of Lights.
The most popular open water race in the world
The 35th Bosphorus Cross-Continental swimming race took place on the 20th of August. Thousands braved the harsh, yet picturesque, waters of the metropolis to participate in one of the most exciting competitions in aquatic sports. Talha Duman has more from the shores of the Istanbul Strait. Beyond The Game is a weekly show that tells you everything you need to know about your favourite sports. We’ll be at the biggest events like this one in Istanbul, bringing you exclusive features and the best interviews. It's your one-stop shop for sport, every Wednesday at 20:00 GMT. Beyond The Game: http://trt.world/beyondthegame
Related Videos
00:48
The Take Back | Storyteller | Trailer
00:58
In the Shade of the Hills | Storyteller | Trailer
00:40
Code is Law | Storyteller | Trailer
00:44
Your Life Without Me | Storyteller | Trailer
00:40
Sist’earth: Cultivating Change | Series | Trailer
07:58
Sudan War: How Abu Lulu Became 'The Butcher Of Al Fasher'