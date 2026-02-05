South African Rugby success despite the odds | Beyond The Game Special

South Africa has managed to triumph on rugby’s biggest stage, despite challenges in grassroots development of the sport. And the country continues to script new chapters in rugby’s record books. The game has an incredibly complex history, dating back to apartheid. Originally seen as a whites-only sport, it’s had to shake off the tag and become more inclusive and it’s done that with huge aplomb. We look at the history of South African rugby, the growth of the game in the country, the challenges, and the way forward. ... Read More