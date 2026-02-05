Beyond The Game | Iceland Cricket: Chasing the Dream

Beyond The Game
Iceland only has a population of 380,000. But the small Nordic nation is forging ahead with ambitious plans to make cricket a national sport. It wants to become a fully-fledged cricket nation under the International Cricket Council by 2030. The country has invested heavily in cricket development programmes in schools and communities. We get access to their structures and plans in a special Beyond the Game show.... Read More
